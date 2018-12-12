Steve Evans: Peterborough's FA Cup win over Bradford was 'organised chaos'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Posh beat Bradford on penalties in eight-goal thriller

Manager Steve Evans says Peterborough's FA Cup second-round replay victory at Bradford City was "organised chaos".

Posh let leads of 2-0 and 3-1 slip away and trailed 4-3, before Ivan Toney completed a hat-trick in the 84th minute to send the game to extra-time.

The visitors went on to win the game in a penalty shootout and book a third-round meeting with Middlesbrough.

"The only pleasure I have out of all of it is that we have gone through," Evans told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

In the original tie at Peterborough, Bradford scored twice in the last six minutes to secure a 2-2 draw.

Evans continued: "It was organised chaos in both boxes but I don't doubt the character.

"You have to have a group that believes, you have to have a management team that believes.

"We should have had this cup tie done 10 days ago. We should have been resting this week and getting ready for a big game on Saturday."