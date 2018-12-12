FA Cup: Newport manager Mike Flynn keeping cool over Leicester pay day

The scoreboard at Rodney Parade sends a message to Leicester City after Newport's 4-0 win over Wrexham

Manager Mike Flynn says he will not be distracted from the league despite Newport County clinching a lucrative home FA Cup tie against Leicester City.

The Exiles beat Wrexham 4-0 in a second-round replay at Rodney Parade.

The League Two club stand to make more than £200,000 in a match to be televised live by the BBC on 6 January.

"That's in January. We're playing the best team in our league on Saturday in MK Dons and I'm focussing fully on them," Flynn told BBC Radio Wales.

"Yes, let's enjoy it, but tomorrow we're in training. We'll be focussing on recovery and MK Dons."

Newport took full advantage on Tuesday night after Wrexham were reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute, when Luke Young was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Mickey Demetriou.

Padraig Amond put Newport ahead, with Jamille Matt, a Mark Carrington own goal and Dan Butler sealing a date with Leicester.

The visit of the 2016 champions is the second time in 12 months Newport will have hosted Premier League opposition.

Flynn's side drew 1-1 with Tottenham in a fourth-round match in January 2018, before losing the replay.

While keeping his main focus on League Two, Flynn conceded that the cash injection and publicity would be good for Newport.

"The important thing for me is the finances for the football club," he said.

"That big day against Leicester - big day, big publicity, live on TV - what it does is give us a chance to get some younger fans over who will hopefully go on to be Newport County fans for the future.

"It's what the players and the club deserve.

"We've had to cut our cloth accordingly but it's working out alright at the moment and it's nice to reward the club, and I think I've done that quite a lot in my time here as manager."

The money from their FA Cup campaign could help Flynn recruit new players in the January transfer window.

"I've got a list of names that I want and hopefully I'll be able to get one more than I've asked for," he added.