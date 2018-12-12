Nathan Ralph: Dundee lose appeal against red card in Rangers draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Should Dundee's Nathan Ralph have been sent off?

Nathan Ralph will serve a one-match ban after Dundee lost their appeal against his red card against Rangers.

The club had contested Alan Muir's decision on the grounds of wrongful dismissal, but it was deemed that the referee had not made an obvious error.

Full-back Ralph, who misses Saturday's trip to Kilmarnock, was deemed to have denied a goalscoring opportunity with his challenge on Daniel Candeias.

However, Andy Boyle was in close proximity to both Ralph and Candeias.

"The decision goes against us," McIntyre told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound after Sunday's match. "The ref has given it for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, which it's not because Andy Boyle's there.

"Originally, I thought it was for dangerous and reckless play. Really disappointed that that's gone against us."