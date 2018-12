Craig Levein: Hearts could face touchline ban over referee comments

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR is the answer to the problem - Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein could face a two-match ban after being cited for his comments about referee Bobby Madden after his side's defeat by Rangers.

Levein said that "it was like playing against 12 men" during the 2-1 loss.

He was also aggravated that Rangers' winning goal, which he contended was offside, had stood and was angry that Rangers' Alfredo Morelos had not been booked for persistent fouling.

A hearing has been set for 20 December at Hampden.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon escaped sanction after making similar comments after his side's 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park in October.