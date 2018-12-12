Christophe Berra: Hearts looking beyond double century of appearances

Christophe Berra played for Wolves and Ipswich in between his spells at Hearts

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Hearts Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Christophe Berra hopes there are "many years ahead" for him at Hearts as he prepares to make his 200th appearance for the club against Livingston.

Berra, 33, is in his second spell at Tynecastle and recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

Hearts visit Livingston in the first of this weekend's Scottish Premiership matches on Friday evening.

"I was born and bred in Edinburgh and you don't realise it's such a great city to live in," said the defender.

"All my family are here and I always wanted to come back. I always said I started my career at Hearts and hopefully will finish it here."

Manager Craig Levein says Scotland cap Berra is a "remarkable man" and a "great person", having first signed him as a 16-year-old.

"He will have played 200 games here and I wouldn't have thought that he left anything in the changing room in any of those games," said Levein of the former Wolves and Ipswich centre-back.

"Absolutely everything goes into his performances and I think that is what the supporters love about him. That's certainly what I love about him. You can rely on him.

"Reliable, whole hearted and he captains the team through his personality in the way he plays by example. And he is a great example to the rest of our players. I am just delighted to have him back."