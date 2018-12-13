Dave Cormack: Aberdeen appoint investor as vice-chairman

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Aberdeen are going to tap into American market'

Dave Cormack has been appointed Aberdeen vice-chairman.

Major shareholder Cormack joined the club's board 18 months ago and previously served as interim chief executive between 2001 and 2003.

George Yule stepped down as executive vice-chairman in June as he recovered from "major surgery" following "a prostate cancer scare".

"I'm honoured and proud to take up the role of vice-chairman at the club I've loved all my life," said Cormack.

"It's clear we've still got some real challenges ahead if we are to achieve our ambitions on and off the pitch, but we're in a healthy position to maximise our potential with a winning team, further investment, strategic partnerships here and in the US and a growing and more engaged fanbase."

The club say Cormack's contribution combined with American investor Tom Crotty has helped Aberdeen raise funds of £8.5m towards the first phase of their proposed new stadium and training complex, which is planned for the Kingsford area of the city.

"He's been a great partner to me, bringing a fresh perspective, innovation and business acumen which have enabled us to further strengthen the club's commercial performance," said chairman Stewart Milne.

"The club is incredibly fortunate to have Dave and it is only right and fitting that his contribution is recognised through this appointment."