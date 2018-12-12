Raheem Sterling: Man City forward named Premier League player of the month

Raheem Sterling was on target three times for City during November

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been named November's Premier League player of the month.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and set up three more in City's three league matches.

It is the second time the Blues forward has won the award, the previous occasion coming in August 2016, just over a year after he joined the club.

Sterling was allegedly the victim of racist abuse in his side's defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations after social media users posted a video of an incident during the first half of the match, when the England international was shouted at as he collected the ball from behind the goal.

Sterling responded the following day, saying he "had to laugh" when he heard the alleged racist remarks during the game because he expects "no better".

On Monday, Chelsea announced they had suspended four fans while the investigation takes place.

A club statement said evidence of racist behaviour will result in "severe sanctions, including bans".

Two of Sterling's City team-mates, Leroy Sane and David Silva, were also in contention for the Premier League award.

West Ham's Felipe Anderson, Lucas Digne of Everton, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko were also in the running.