Filip Benkovic: Celtic's on-loan Leicester defender wants to stay for season

Filip Benkovic (centre) is enjoying his time at Celtic

Europa League: Celtic v Salzburg Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 13 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

On-loan defender Filip Benkovic wants to stay with Celtic for the rest of the season rather than returning to Leicester City.

Benkovic joined Leicester from Dinamo Zagreb for £13m in August, before almost immediately moving to Scotland.

The 21-year-old - who has played 14 games - can be recalled in January.

"For me, my wish is to stay for the whole season here because I came here to get trophies and to be part of it and to help the team," he said.

Among Benkovic's appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side have been the team's three Europa League victories so far in Group G.

Celtic complete their group campaign at home to Salzburg on Thursday and a win or a draw will secure them a place in the last 32 of the competition.

"This competition is very hard and very competitive because there are many teams with top performances and top players," added Benkovic.

"If we get through it will be a big achievement for us."