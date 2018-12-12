Match ends, Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3.
Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow
-
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Vallejo
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- 12MarceloSubstituted forCarvajalat 74'minutes
- 15ValverdeBooked at 90mins
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forKroosat 58'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 11Bale
- 17Vázquez
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 14Nababkin
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 23Magnússon
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 25Bistrovic
- 98OblyakovSubstituted forKuchaevat 89'minutes
- 42SchennikovBooked at 78mins
- 17SigurdssonSubstituted forNishimuraat 90+4'minutes
- 8Vlasic
- 9ChalovSubstituted forHernándezat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 3Chernov
- 11Hernández
- 19Nishimura
- 20Kuchaev
- 29Bijol
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Takuma Nishimura replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.
Booking
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Konstantin Kuchaev replaces Ivan Oblyakov.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Nikola Vlasic tries a through ball, but Abel Hernández is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abel Hernández (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Abel Hernández replaces Fedor Chalov.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal replaces Marcelo.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.