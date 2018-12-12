Iván Marcano (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktoria Plzen v Roma
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 16Hruska
- 24Havel
- 2Hejda
- 4Hubnik
- 8LimberskyBooked at 22mins
- 6Prochazka
- 17Hrosovsky
- 10KopicSubstituted forPetrzelaat 71'minutes
- 25CermákSubstituted forHoravaat 82'minutes
- 19Kovarik
- 18ChorySubstituted forReznicekat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 7Horava
- 11Petrzela
- 20Bucha
- 37Reznicek
- 44Pernica
- 90Ekpai
Roma
- 83Mirante
- 18SantonSubstituted forFlorenziat 75'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 15Marcano
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 42NzonziSubstituted forPellegriniat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Ünder
- 27PastoreSubstituted forZanioloat 59'minutes
- 34KluivertBooked at 79mins
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 2Karsdorp
- 3Pellegrini
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 20Fazio
- 22Zaniolo
- 24Florenzi
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Foul by Jakub Reznicek (Viktoria Plzen).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luca Pellegrini (Roma) for a bad foul.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).
Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tomas Horava.
Booking
Luca Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).
Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Jakub Reznicek (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Tomas Chory.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).
Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Tomas Horava replaces Ales Cermák.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Luca Pellegrini replaces Steven Nzonzi.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Justin Kluivert (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ales Cermák with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Santon.
Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a through ball.
Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 2, Roma 1. Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen) header from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Milan Petrzela replaces Jan Kopic.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 1, Roma 1. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Santon.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.