Champions League - Group G
Viktoria Plzen2Roma1

Viktoria Plzen v Roma

Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen

  • 16Hruska
  • 24Havel
  • 2Hejda
  • 4Hubnik
  • 8LimberskyBooked at 22mins
  • 6Prochazka
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 10KopicSubstituted forPetrzelaat 71'minutes
  • 25CermákSubstituted forHoravaat 82'minutes
  • 19Kovarik
  • 18ChorySubstituted forReznicekat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 7Horava
  • 11Petrzela
  • 20Bucha
  • 37Reznicek
  • 44Pernica
  • 90Ekpai

Roma

  • 83Mirante
  • 18SantonSubstituted forFlorenziat 75'minutes
  • 44Manolas
  • 15Marcano
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Cristante
  • 42NzonziSubstituted forPellegriniat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Ünder
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forZanioloat 59'minutes
  • 34KluivertBooked at 79mins
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 3Pellegrini
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 20Fazio
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Florenzi
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamViktoria PlzenAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Iván Marcano (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jakub Reznicek (Viktoria Plzen).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Luca Pellegrini (Roma) for a bad foul.

Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).

Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tomas Horava.

Booking

Luca Pellegrini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).

Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Jakub Reznicek (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Jakub Reznicek replaces Tomas Chory.

Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Roma).

Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Tomas Horava replaces Ales Cermák.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Luca Pellegrini replaces Steven Nzonzi.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Justin Kluivert (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ales Cermák with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Santon.

Attempt missed. Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a through ball.

Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen).

Goal!

Goal! Viktoria Plzen 2, Roma 1. Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen) header from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky.

Substitution

Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Milan Petrzela replaces Jan Kopic.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Lukas Hejda (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Viktoria Plzen 1, Roma 1. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Santon.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wednesday 12th December 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
