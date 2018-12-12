Champions League - Group E
Ajax0Bayern Munich1

Ajax v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de LigtBooked at 40mins
  • 5Wöber
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 21de Jong
  • 17Blind
  • 6van de Beek
  • 22Ziyech
  • 10Tadic
  • 7Neres

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Schöne
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 37mins
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 22Gnabry
  • 32KimmichBooked at 28mins
  • 18Goretzka
  • 7Ribéry
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 25Müller

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 5Hummels
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. David Neres (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Wöber (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ajax 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ajax 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.

Attempt blocked. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Foul by David Neres (Ajax).

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Booking

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101321116
2Ajax632183511
3Benfica6123511-65
4AEK Athens6015212-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6321156911
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222815-78
3Lyon6141111107
4Hoffenheim60421113-24

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640283512
2Man Utd631264210
3Valencia62226518
4Young Boys6114311-84
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories