Attempt missed. David Neres (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Ajax v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 4de LigtBooked at 40mins
- 5Wöber
- 31Tagliafico
- 21de Jong
- 17Blind
- 6van de Beek
- 22Ziyech
- 10Tadic
- 7Neres
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 20Schöne
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 37mins
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 22Gnabry
- 32KimmichBooked at 28mins
- 18Goretzka
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
- 25Müller
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 5Hummels
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Wöber (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ajax 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ajax 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Foul by David Neres (Ajax).
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax).
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Booking
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Neres (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.