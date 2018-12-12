Champions League - Group E
Benfica0AEK Athens0

Benfica v AEK Athens

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben DiasBooked at 37mins
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 16Semedo
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forZivkovicat 35'minutes
  • 14Seferovic
  • 79Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 2Conti
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 11Cervi
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 20Krovinovic
  • 30Castillo

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 2Bakakis
  • 4Oikonomou
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 23Hult
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 15Cosic
  • 39Morán
  • 17Klonaridis
  • 22Ponce
  • 31Boyé

Substitutes

  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 11Gianniotas
  • 12Brito
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 20Mantalos
  • 24Svarnas
  • 70Botos
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamAEK Athens
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.

Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Alfa Semedo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Benfica) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.

Second Half

Second Half begins Benfica 0, AEK Athens 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Benfica 0, AEK Athens 0.

Attempt missed. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Uros Cosic.

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dmytro Chygrynskiy.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by André Almeida.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by André Almeida.

Booking

Rúben Dias (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).

Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Andrija Zivkovic replaces Rafa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Rafa (Benfica) because of an injury.

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).

Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).

Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, AEK Athens. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Dmytro Chygrynskiy is caught offside.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Gedson Fernandes.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Niklas Hult.

Offside, AEK Athens. Konstantinos Galanopoulos tries a through ball, but Lucas Boyé is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alfa Semedo (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.

Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101321116
2Ajax632183511
3Benfica6123511-65
4AEK Athens6015212-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6321156911
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222815-78
3Lyon6141111107
4Hoffenheim60421113-24

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640283512
2Man Utd631264210
3Valencia62226518
4Young Boys6114311-84
