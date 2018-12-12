Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.
Benfica v AEK Athens
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben DiasBooked at 37mins
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 16Semedo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forZivkovicat 35'minutes
- 14Seferovic
- 79Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 2Conti
- 8Appelt Pires
- 11Cervi
- 17Zivkovic
- 20Krovinovic
- 30Castillo
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 2Bakakis
- 4Oikonomou
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 23Hult
- 25Galanopoulos
- 15Cosic
- 39Morán
- 17Klonaridis
- 22Ponce
- 31Boyé
Substitutes
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 12Brito
- 16Tsintotas
- 20Mantalos
- 24Svarnas
- 70Botos
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Alfa Semedo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Rúben Dias (Benfica) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Michalis Bakakis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Benfica 0, AEK Athens 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Benfica 0, AEK Athens 0.
Attempt missed. Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Uros Cosic.
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Dmytro Chygrynskiy.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by André Almeida.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by André Almeida.
Booking
Rúben Dias (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Andrija Zivkovic replaces Rafa because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rafa (Benfica) because of an injury.
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens).
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Niklas Hult (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, AEK Athens. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Dmytro Chygrynskiy is caught offside.
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Gedson Fernandes.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Niklas Hult.
Offside, AEK Athens. Konstantinos Galanopoulos tries a through ball, but Lucas Boyé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alfa Semedo (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).