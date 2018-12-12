Champions League - Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk1Lyon0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Lyon

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 5KhotcholavaSubstituted forButkoat 45'minutes
  • 31dos Santos
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 7Barcellos Freda
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 2Butko
  • 8Kayode
  • 21Lourenco
  • 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 50Bolbat

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 5Denayer
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 8mins
  • 23Tete
  • 29Tousart
  • 8Aouar
  • 22Mendy
  • 18Fekir
  • 10Traoré
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 7Terrier
  • 9Dembele
  • 14Dubois
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 28NDombele
  • 30Gorgelin
  • 38Ndiaye
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Bogdan Butko.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

Attempt blocked. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

Second Half

Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Bogdan Butko replaces Davit Khotcholava.

Half Time

First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0.

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete.

Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Houssem Aouar following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.

Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar following a fast break.

Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Kenny Tete (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Foul by Marçal (Lyon).

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Goal!

Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaily.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Houssem Aouar with a through ball.

Offside, Lyon. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101321116
2Ajax632183511
3Benfica6123511-65
4AEK Athens6015212-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6321156911
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222815-78
3Lyon6141111107
4Hoffenheim60421113-24

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640283512
2Man Utd631264210
3Valencia62226518
4Young Boys6114311-84
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories