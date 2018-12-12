Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Bogdan Butko.
Shakhtar Donetsk v Lyon
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 22Matvyenko
- 4Krivtsov
- 5KhotcholavaSubstituted forButkoat 45'minutes
- 31dos Santos
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 6Stepanenko
- 11Marlos
- 74Kovalenko
- 7Barcellos Freda
- 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 2Butko
- 8Kayode
- 21Lourenco
- 23Silva Sanches Aguiar
- 44Rakitskiy
- 50Bolbat
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 5Denayer
- 6Guedes Filho
- 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 8mins
- 23Tete
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 22Mendy
- 18Fekir
- 10Traoré
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 7Terrier
- 9Dembele
- 14Dubois
- 24Diop Gueye
- 28NDombele
- 30Gorgelin
- 38Ndiaye
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Attempt blocked. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
Second Half
Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Bogdan Butko replaces Davit Khotcholava.
Half Time
First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Houssem Aouar following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir.
Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Lyon).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar following a fast break.
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Kenny Tete (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Foul by Marçal (Lyon).
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 0. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaily.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Houssem Aouar with a through ball.
Offside, Lyon. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).