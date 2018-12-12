Champions League - Group H
Young Boys1Juventus0

Young Boys v Juventus

Line-ups

Young Boys

  • 1Wölfli
  • 43Mbabu
  • 4Ali Camara
  • 30Lauper
  • 23Benito
  • 21García
  • 20Aebischer
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 8Sow
  • 13Ngamaleu
  • 99Hoarau

Substitutes

  • 6Bertone
  • 17Assalé
  • 18Nsame
  • 19Schick
  • 22Wüthrich
  • 26Von Ballmoos
  • 39Seydoux

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 23'minutes
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Pjanic
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14Matuidi
  • 18Kean
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Miralem Pjanic is caught offside.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Djibril Sow (Young Boys).

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sandro Lauper.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Loris Benito.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).

Second Half

Second Half begins Young Boys 1, Juventus 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Young Boys 1, Juventus 0.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.

Attempt missed. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ulisses García with a cross.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ulisses García (Young Boys) because of an injury.

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).

Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djibril Sow (Young Boys).

Attempt missed. Sandro Lauper (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101321116
2Ajax632183511
3Benfica6123511-65
4AEK Athens6015212-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6321156911
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222815-78
3Lyon6141111107
4Hoffenheim60421113-24

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640283512
2Man Utd631264210
3Valencia62226518
4Young Boys6114311-84
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories