Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Miralem Pjanic is caught offside.
Young Boys v Juventus
Line-ups
Young Boys
- 1Wölfli
- 43Mbabu
- 4Ali Camara
- 30Lauper
- 23Benito
- 21García
- 20Aebischer
- 16Fassnacht
- 8Sow
- 13Ngamaleu
- 99Hoarau
Substitutes
- 6Bertone
- 17Assalé
- 18Nsame
- 19Schick
- 22Wüthrich
- 26Von Ballmoos
- 39Seydoux
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 23'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 19Bonucci
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Pjanic
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- 11Douglas Costa
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 10Dybala
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Matuidi
- 18Kean
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Djibril Sow (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Young Boys).
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sandro Lauper.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Loris Benito.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sandro Lauper (Young Boys).
Second Half
Second Half begins Young Boys 1, Juventus 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Young Boys 1, Juventus 0.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mohamed Ali Camara.
Attempt missed. Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ulisses García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ulisses García (Young Boys) because of an injury.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ulisses García (Young Boys).
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djibril Sow (Young Boys).
Attempt missed. Sandro Lauper (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.