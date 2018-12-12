Jamie O'Hara: Ex-Tottenham player leaves Billericay Town

Billericay are second in National League South

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has left Billericay Town after 18 months with the club.

The 32-year-old helped the Essex side gain promotion to National League South last season, but said it had become "impossible" for him to stay.

Billericay are turning professional but top scorer Jake Robinson is one of several to leave the club recently.

"Both parties have agreed with the new structure in place it was the best decision for all," Billericay said.

O'Hara, who has also played for Wolves and Fulham, said: "With the current regime and situation surrounding the club it became impossible for me to stay.

"I joined the club with Glenn (Tamplin, Billericay owner) with an ambition of getting to the Football League (but) it now seems they're taking a different direction, so felt it's best I look for a different challenge."

In September, owner Tamplin put Billericay up for sale after "personal abuse" and drug allegations.