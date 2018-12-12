Manchester United: Shola Shoretire becomes youngest Uefa Youth League player

Shola Shoretire has developed through the youth teams at Manchester United since joining them at primary school age

Manchester United's Shola Shoretire has become the youngest ever player to appear in the Uefa Youth League.

The winger was introduced as a substitute during the Reds' 2-1 win at Valencia on Wednesday at the age of just 14 years and 314 days.

Harvey Neville, the 16-year-old son of England women's manager Phil Neville, also made his debut in the competition.

Nicky Butt's Under-19 team won five and drew one of their Group H fixtures to qualify as winners ahead of Juventus.