Manchester United: Shola Shoretire becomes youngest Uefa Youth League player
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United's Shola Shoretire has become the youngest ever player to appear in the Uefa Youth League.
The winger was introduced as a substitute during the Reds' 2-1 win at Valencia on Wednesday at the age of just 14 years and 314 days.
Harvey Neville, the 16-year-old son of England women's manager Phil Neville, also made his debut in the competition.
Nicky Butt's Under-19 team won five and drew one of their Group H fixtures to qualify as winners ahead of Juventus.