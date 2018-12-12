Rapid Vienna v Rangers: No tickets going spare for sold out game, fans warned

The Allianz Stadion in Vienna has a capacity of 23,850

Rangers supporters have been told to stay away from the Allianz Stadion if they do not have tickets for Thursday's Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna.

The Ibrox club have been given an allocation of 2,500 seats for the sold-out game they must win to reach the knockout round of 32.

However, more than 10,000 fans have reportedly travelled to Austria.

"It's just unbelievable how much demand there was for tickets," said the host club's service chief Andreas Marek.

"We are looking forward to the game but we must make it clear there won't be any people about the stadium selling tickets before the match.

"This is very important. This is not like other places where there is a black market for tickets. A real Rapid fan won't sell his ticket to a Scottish fan."

The stadium has a capacity of 23,850 and this will be just the second full house since the ground opened in 2016.

Rapid need a point to make sure of their progress from Group G.

"It's a situation for us that is a little bit strange but we will act together with the security, with the police and the officials from the club to find a good solution," Marek added.