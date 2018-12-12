Dundee Utd: Jamie Robson disciplined for painting face black

Jamie Robson has found himself out of favour in recent weeks

Dundee United defender Jamie Robson has been disciplined by the club after painting his face black during a players' night out.

Robson will undertake diversity training after a picture showed him dressed in a manner than the club have described as "potentially offensive".

The 20-year-old has also apologised "for any offence I have caused".

"I fully accept the naivety of my actions and can see my actions fall short of what is expected," he added.

"As soon as I became aware that I could offend, I took immediate action and removed both the make-up and costume.

"I have also apologised to the club for not adhering to the standards expected."

Last year, Robson was reminded of his responsibilities by the club after being pictured on social media drinking from a glass of green liquid while apparently driving a car.

The full-back has made 10 appearances for United this term, but only one since the end of September.