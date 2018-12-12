Jacob Brown: Barnsley forward signs new deal with League One club

Jacob Brown spent part of last season on loan at Chesterfield

League One Barnsley have extended Jacob Brown's contract to 2021.

The 20-year-old forward is a product of the Tykes' academy and has impressed since becoming a regular in the first team this campaign.

Brown has made 19 senior appearances for the club, with 17 coming this season, and has scored twice.

"For the club to show their faith in me like this, it's really pleasing for me. I need to keep working hard and helping the team," he told Barnsley's website.