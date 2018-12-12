Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen to appeal against 'diving' yellow card

Sam Cosgrove was booked for diving by referee Craig Thomson

Aberdeen say they intend to appeal against the yellow card shown to Sam Cosgrove for simulation in Tuesday's win over Livingston.

The striker was booked by referee Craig Thomson in the second half of a 3-2 victory at Pittodrie.

Cosgrove, who scored and set up the opening goal, went down under a challenge from Scott Robinson.

The 22-year-old was returning from suspension following two yellow cards in the 1-0 win at Rangers last week.

In Scotland, yellow cards can only be contested on two grounds; simulation and mistaken identity.