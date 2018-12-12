Barry Fry: Peterborough United's director of football charged over betting

Barry Fry managed Peterborough between 1996 and 2005

Peterborough United's director of football Barry Fry has been charged by the Football Association for alleged misconduct in relation to betting.

It is claimed that he placed bets on matches or competitions during the 2017-18 season, in breach of FA rules.

The 73-year-old has until 18:00 GMT on 20 December to respond to the charge.

Fry is a former manager of English Football League clubs including Birmingham City, Southend United and The Posh, who are fourth in League One.

The FA banned anyone involved in football - from players and managers, to the match officials and club staff - from betting on all matches in August 2014.

A statement from Peterborough said: "The football club are working closely with the FA on this matter. The club will make no further comment at this time."