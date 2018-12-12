Raheem Sterling: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri condemns discrimination

Sterling was allegedly racially abused during Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has condemned "discrimination in any form" following the alleged racist abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations which occurred during the Blues' 2-0 win.

The London club has suspended four fans while the investigation takes place.

Sterling has said newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" because of the way they portray young black footballers.

Chelsea winger Ruben Loftus-Cheek supported his England team-mate, saying: "I think he was right to say what he said. I don't think it should be in the game or anywhere.

"Him speaking out was the right thing. If it happened to me I would do the same."

Loftus-Cheek, who said he had experienced racial abuse off the pitch but never during a game, added: "When incidents do come like this we need to take a hard response on it. It's something players have talked about, especially me growing up as a black player."

Speaking before Thursday's Europa League game against Hungarian side Vidi, Sarri said: "I condemn any form of discrimination. There is an investigation so I think it's better not to say something more.

"It was disgusting. You know very well my opinion, the opinion of the club, but now we have to go on."