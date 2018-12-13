Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Europa League, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ayr

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard has no complaints despite Rapid Vienna barring his Rangers players from training on their Allianz Stadion pitch prior to Thursday's Europa League Group G match, which the Ibrox side need to win to progress. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Gerrard has ended forward Umar Sadiq's season-long loan from Roma early and wants to bring Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to Rangers on loan next month. (Sun)

And Gerrard insists top scorer Alfredo Morelos can cope with the pressure of playing for Rangers following comments to the contrary by former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. (Times - subscription required)

Gerrard has wished Leigh Griffiths a swift return after Celtic announced the striker was taking a break from football. (National - subscription required)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has told Griffiths his door is always open if he wants advice and support. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic defender Filip Benkovic says it would be "special" if the Scottish champions progressed to face his old club Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. (Sun)

Celtic have confirmed they will take an allocation of 750 tickets for this month's match against Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein would love to keep top scorer Steven Naismith beyond his current loan deal from Norwich City but admits the forward could earn more money abroad. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen forward Stevie May revealed manager Derek McInnes made it clear to the club's attacking players they needed to deliver more goals prior to Tuesday's 3-2 win over Livingston. (Sun)

Ayr United owner Lachlan Cameron is willing to lose leading scorer Lawrence Shankland for nothing at the end of the season if it means the Scottish Championship leaders have a chance of promotion. (Daily Record)