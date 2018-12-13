Players restrain themselves over abuse, says Darren Fletcher

Darren Fletcher won the most recent of his 80 Scotland caps last year

Former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher says he has received verbal abuse from supporters about his ulcerative colitis.

Stoke midfielder Fletcher, 34, had spells out of football for treatment during his time at Manchester United.

Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 live "players do restrain themselves fantastically" in the face of abuse from crowds.

"I've had fans, away fans, singing about my illness," said Fletcher, who has won 80 Scotland caps.

"Derogatory and chanting stuff, whole sections of away fans to do with an illness I had.

"My family have had to sit there and experience that. I've had to restrain myself."