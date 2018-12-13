Steve Dale: Bury chairman bought club after 'second chance' following cancer battle

Steve Dale (left) was presented to the media on Thursday following his takeover of Bury Football Club

New Bury chairman Steve Dale says he bought the League Two club after being given a "second chance" following a battle with leukaemia.

Former chairman Stewart Day left after five-and-a-half years with The Shakers as Dale, 64, took over on Tuesday.

"Everything's gone well [in business] but I've been seriously ill for a while," Dale told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I got leukaemia but I've come through that and thankfully got the all clear, which gave me a second chance."

He continued: "I thought to myself what am I going to do with this second chance? And I got talked into Bury Football Club."

The Shakers have been in financial difficulty prior to Dale's arrival, and it was reported that the players' November wages had been delayed before eventually being paid on the day of Day's departure.

"We've got to address the problems. I'm not [Roman] Abramovich who can chuck £200m or £300m at it. What I can do is bring business acumen to the club which it needs," Dale added.

"We're not magicians, it is in a mess and we will turn it around but if people are expecting big grand gestures and all of that, you'll get none of that from me.

"I'll do the job and then you can pat me on the head after. If I don't do the job, slag me off. Easy as that."