Kevin O'Connor: Brentford appoint former captain as assistant head coach

Kevin O'Connor captained Brentford to promotion in 2009 and 2014

Brentford have appointed former captain Kevin O'Connor as assistant to head coach Thomas Frank.

The 36-year-old retired from playing in 2015 having made 501 appearances during a 16-year spell with the Bees.

Since his retirement, O'Connor had a spell in charge of the club's B team but will now be replaced by Lars Friis.

"It is a great honour to be given this role and I look forward to getting stuck in to work with Thomas," O'Connor told the club website.

"Everyone around here knows that results have not been what we all want but I see every day the talent in the coaching staff and the players and I know things will turn around.

"I look forward to being back on the Griffin Park touchline on a first team matchday and I know the fans will do all they can to help us turn things around."

Frank stepped up from assistant head coach after Dean Smith left to join Aston Villa in October, but has only won one of his nine games in charge.

The Bees are 18th in the Championship table, four points off the relegation places, and face Hull City on Saturday.