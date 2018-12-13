Dundee: Jim McIntyre disappointed after Nathan Ralph red card appeal fails

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Should Dundee's Nathan Ralph have been sent off?

Jim McIntyre is "disappointed" Dundee's appeal against Nathan Ralph's red card in the draw with Rangers was rejected.

Dundee contested the decision on the grounds of wrongful dismissal because the player was sent off for denying Daniel Candeias a scoring opportunity while Dundee's Andy Boyle was nearby.

Ralph will miss Saturday's trip to face Kilmarnock after the Scottish FA disciplinary panel decision.

"I don't agree with the panel," McIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"Is it a red card if it was dangerous and reckless? Yes, I would say it was because it's a mis-timed tackle at pace, but that's not the reason that was given.

"I think sometimes the panel can go in there with a mindset of 'that is a red card', but it's not actually what the red card was given for and it's gone against us, so we move on.

"We've appealed it, we've lost the appeal and it's a chance for somebody else to come in."

The Dens Park side moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after holding Rangers to a 1-1 draw on Sunday and McIntyre wants to maintain the momentum of six points gained from an unbeaten four-match run and is also keen to strengthen his squad next month.

"It's up to us to try and continue the good work that we've been doing," he said.

"Yes, delighted to move off the bottom. There's a lot of hard work ahead.

"We need some help. The players have done fantastically well, but we still do need some signings in to bolster the squad and a wee bit more quality if we can add that, but January's a difficult window."