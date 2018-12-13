Corry Evans: Blackburn Rovers midfielder extends contract

From the section

Corry Evans has made 19 appearances for Blackburn this season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old Northern Ireland international joined Rovers from Hull City in August 2013.

He has made 168 appearances for Rovers in all competitions.

Evans joins skipper Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Elliott Bennett in signing a new contract after they extended their deals in November.