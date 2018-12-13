Martin Olsson: Injury blow does not alter Swansea City transfer plans

Martin Olsson was carried off on a stretcher at Brentford

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says losing injured defender Martin Olsson for the rest of 2018-19 will not alter their January transfer window plans.

Declan John is expected to fill the gap left by Olsson's ruptured Achilles.

"We're okay in terms of having it covered, but obviously not the same attributes and quality that Martin has," said Potter

He also pledged Swansea would "do the right thing" by left-back Olsson, 30, whose contract expires in the summer.

"It's a blow to lose Martin but we've also got options in that position internally," added Potter.

"We have four games until the January window opens so we can see where we are at, at that point.

"Somebody has to bring themselves into that position. That's how it works."

Sweden international Olsson, who played at the 2018 World Cup, has had surgery on the injury he suffered in last weekend's 3-2 Championship win at Brentford.

"The most important thing for us first off is to make sure that he gets back fit," said Potter.

"He does his rehab, he stays part of what we are doing here.

"The contract situation is a separate one. We'll have to speak with him and his representatives, make those decisions as a club and do the right thing by everybody, really.

"Any player who gets injured and has that type of injury, its a concern regardless of the contract situation."

"This club is a good club with people that understand that it's not just football, there's other things at play in and we need to make sure we look after people as best we can."

But Potter said Olsson's absence would not affect his plans to strengthen for the January transfer window.

The Swans' manager added: "Our plans for January are pretty constant. We know we need to improve if we can, that is what you use the windows for."

Swansea City sit seven points off the play-off spots and 10 above the relegation zone as they prepare for Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Owls are 17th and four points below 12-placed Swansea in the Championship.