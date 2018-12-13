Junior Mondal: Forest Green Rovers sign Whitby Town striker

Junior Mondal
After leaving Middlesbrough in 2017, Junior Mondal has scored eight goals this term for Whitby Town

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Middlesbrough youngster Junior Mondal from seventh-tier side Whitby Town.

The 21-year-old striker has agreed an 18-month deal with the League Two club and will join on 2 January.

"Junior came in to train with us earlier in the season, as Whitby allowed us to have a look at him," Forest Green boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He'll give us lightning pace to run in behind opposition defences."

Mondal added: "I know the standard is going to be a lot higher but I've had a year of the physically of men's football, so I'll be well-prepared for that.

"I'm going to work hard and I'll make sure I'm ready, come January."

