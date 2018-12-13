Ligue 1: Six French top-flight games called off

Media playback is not supported on this device Protesters surged forward before tear gas was fired

Six Ligue 1 matches have been postponed because of the security issues in France as games are called off for the second weekend in a row.

The country has seen four weekends of violent anti-government protests - with more demonstrations expected.

Paris St-Germain's game in Dijon on Saturday (16:00 GMT) is one of only four games to remain unaffected.

A minute's silence will be held before the four games to honour the victims of the unrelated shooting in Strasbourg.

Strasbourg's players - whose game at Reims on Saturday goes ahead - will wear a shirt without sponsors' logos to pay respect. Three people were killed, with a fourth left brain dead and 12 others wounded in a Christmas market gun attack.

Games off this weekend

Friday: Nice v Saint-Etienne

Saturday: Amiens v Angers, Nantes v Montpellier, Caen v Toulouse (to be played on Tuesday)

Sunday: Guingamp v Rennes, Marseille v Bordeaux

Games still on

Saturday: Dijon v PSG (16:00 GMT), Reims v Strasbourg (19:00 GMT)

Sunday: Lyon v Monaco (12:00 GMT), Nimes v Lille (14:00 GMT)