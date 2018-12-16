How Rangers and Celtic fare in domestic games after Europa League nights

Scott Brown and the rest of the Celtic side applaud their fans after qualifying from their Europa League group - despite a defeat to Salzburg

Is there such a thing as a European hangover for Rangers and Celtic?

The Old Firm clubs have a packed schedule over the festive period - with each team playing nine games across December.

On Sunday Celtic face a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian, buoyed by qualifying for the last 32 of the Europa League - despite a 2-1 home defeat by Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Rangers host Hamilton Academical at Ibrox after a 1-0 away defeat by Rapid Vienna put them out of the competition.

But how have each team fared in their domestic games following their Thursday nights in European action over the past few months?

Bad news for Hibs and Hamilton?

Celtic and Rangers' record this season after playing on Thursday nights in the Europa League

It's bad news for Hibs - Celtic have an impressive record.

From seven Sunday games this season after Europa League nights, Celtic have won five, drawn one, and lost one - that loss came against Kilmarnock in September.

And there is even worse news for the Edinburgh side.

Celtic have bounced back very strongly from Europa League defeats, having won both of their domestic games afterwards - with an aggregate score of 9-0 - across two games against St Johnstone and Hearts.

Across the other side of the city, Rangers similarly have recovered from their only previous Europa League defeat strongly - with a resounding 7-1 win over Motherwell.

This came after travelling back from Moscow, so Hamilton are unlikely to believe the trip back from Austria will affect the performance of Steven Gerrard's side.

Rangers have only lost one Premiership game played after Thursday nights in the Europa League games - to Celtic - and taken 20 points from a possible 27.

They did also lose a League Cup semi-final to Aberdeen after one of those games, but with an overall record of six wins, two draws and two losses, there have been few European hangovers for Rangers.

'It may not be a foregone conclusion' - analysis

Former Celtic striker & BBC Sport Scotland pundit Scott McDonald

Hamilton, they surprise you. They've gone to Ibrox in previous terms and caused surprises, so it might not be a foregone conclusion.

For Celtic, Brendan Rodgers is going to have to replace his right-back if Mikael Lustig is not well - obviously he took a head knock against Salzburg. I don't see Kristoffer Ajer playing there, I'd be very surprised. He never really offered any width or attacking threat for Celtic. Maybe Cristian Gamboa will come in.

Ryan Christie will be a huge miss. He's been a real driving force in the middle of the pitch. It's up to others to step up now, I expect Scott Brown will come back in now.