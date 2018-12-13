Rangers: 'Unsettled' Ovie Ejaria faces Steven Gerrard talks over future of Liverpool loan

Ovie Ejaria has been a regular started for Rangers on loan from Liverpool

Steven Gerrard will hold further talks with Ovie Ejaria on Friday after the "unsettled" midfielder missed Rangers' Europa League exit in Austria.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool, did not travel for the Rapid Vienna game.

He was on the bench for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Dundee, having been dropped for last month's draw with Villarreal.

"I had a chat with him a couple of days ago and he's slightly unsettled," Gerrard said after the 1-0 defeat.

"The next time I see Ovie is on Friday and we'll have a conversation then and see where we go from there. Liverpool are aware of the situation and we're in dialogue with them."

Ejaria has made 28 Rangers appearances, with all but five being stats.