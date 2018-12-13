Terry Skiverton: Yeovil Town assistant manager leaves Huish Park

Terry Skiverton was Yeovil's manager from 2009 to 2012 and caretaker boss in 2015

Yeovil Town's assistant manager Terry Skiverton has stepped down from his first-team role at the League Two club.

The 43-year-old had been boss Darren Way's number two since 2015 but wants to spend more time with his family.

Skiverton, a former Glovers centre-back and manager, previously took charge of the Somerset side from 2009 to 2012.

"Long-standing club stalwart Terry will now look to explore coaching options elsewhere within the club following a sabbatical," a club statement read.

In an open letter, Skiverton added: "After lots of consideration and with an extremely heavy heart, I have decided to step down as assistant manager.

"I feel it's time for me to step aside and spend more quality time with my family. My continued support goes out to the current team and my wish is for us all to come together and get behind the team."

Way, who signed a new contract in November, said: "I totally understand and respect Terry's decision. His happiness is more important than anything else.

"I know how hard the role is and have total respect for his loyalty and service to this football club. He's sacrificed a huge amount with regard to his family with his dedication for the job."