Bristol Rovers: Darrell Clarke 'most successful manager' in club's history

Darrell Clarke initially joined Rovers as assistant manager in 2013 after a stint in charge of Salisbury City

Outgoing manager Darrell Clarke was probably the most successful in Bristol Rovers' history, says the League One club's chief executive, Martyn Starnes.

The departure of Clarke, 40, was revealed on Thursday, ending his four-and-a-half-year tenure.

After taking charge in March 2014 shortly before they dropped out of League Two, he oversaw two promotions.

"We had to assess the risks in carrying on as we were or taking a different journey," Starnes told BBC Points West.

"He's been a very successful manager, probably the most successful in the club's history, with two promotions, but sometimes there's a realisation that you need a change."

After guiding the West Country club to consecutive promotions, Clarke secured 10th and 13th-place finishes in the third tier in the last two seasons.

But a run of six defeats in their past seven matches in all competitions has left Rovers in the drop zone, four points from safety, amid frustration from fans over delays to a proposed new training ground.

Asked by BBC Radio Bristol if Clarke was "sacked", Starnes responded: "It was a genuine, mutual consent. I know that terminology is used quite freely in football but, on this occasion, it is absolutely appropriate."

Who might be next at Bristol Rovers?

As of Friday, 14 December, bookmakers were tipping former Bristol City and Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill as the favourite to succeed Clarke at the Memorial Stadium.

Newport County boss Michael Flynn and West Country-born former Blackpool and QPR manager Ian Holloway - who was in charge of Rovers from 1996 to 2001 - are also reportedly among the early frontrunners.

Backroom coach Graham Coughlan has taken temporary charge of the Gas for Saturday's game at Sunderland, and the board are not anticipating making a rapid appointment.

"We can't put any date or any time on it. I think it's probably going to be optimistic for us to make an appointment this side of Christmas," Starnes added.

BBC Radio Bristol understands that former Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has applied for the job.

Former Plymouth Argyle CEO Martyn Starnes left Swindon to join Yeovil's board in 2007

Clarke 'made you feel special' - Brown

In 2016, Clarke opted to commit his future to the Gas over the Leeds United job after a formal approach for him from the Whites.

Portsmouth's former Bristol Rovers defender Lee Brown, who scored the end-of-season, stoppage-time goal that clinched their promotion to League One in 2016 - said Clarke's departure was a shock.

Brown, who played for Rovers for seven years, told BBC Radio Bristol: "It's upsetting, knowing the success we had and how well he has done there.

"His man-management, the way he was as a person, he made you feel special as a player.

"Everyone who met him would know what an honest person he was. The lads [still at the club] tell me it was really emotional at the training ground.

"I'm sure he'll bounce back. His record speaks for itself so there's no doubt he'll be back in football in no time."