First Half ends, Sevilla 2, FK Krasnodar 0.
Sevilla v FK Krasnodar
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 6Martins Carriço
- 3Gómez
- 10Banega
- 21PromesBooked at 40mins
- 7Mesa
- 22Vázquez
- 18Escudero
- 12André Silva
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 8Nolito
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 16Navas
- 23Arana Lopes
- 24Gnagnon
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 98Petrov
- 4Martynovich
- 3Fjóluson
- 6RamírezBooked at 40mins
- 8GazinskiyBooked at 14mins
- 77Kaboré
- 33Pereyra
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 85Ignatyev
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 20Cueva
- 39Safonov
- 49Shishkin
- 50Golubev
- 88Sinitsyn
- 89Stotskiy
- 93Suleymanov
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Sevilla).
Foul by Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.
Booking
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card.
Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Franco Vázquez.
Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Foul by Wanderson (FK Krasnodar).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergi Gómez (Sevilla).
Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Foul by Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).
André Silva (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Attempt saved. Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
Booking
Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, FK Krasnodar 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
Attempt missed. Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.