Brendan Rodgers: Celtic's Europa League qualification 'huge achievement'

Brendan Rodgers gives Scott Brown instructions during a fraught second half

Brendan Rodgers praised his Celtic side's "huge achievement" after they dramatically secured a place in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Scottish champions finished second in Group B despite losing 2-1 to last year's semi-finalists Salzburg.

It took an unlikely Rosenborg equaliser in Leipzig to push Celtic over the line, but Rodgers was delighted with his side over the six games.

"Huge congratulations to my players," said the Celtic manager.

"This campaign was over six games, so to finish in a really tough group with nine points and qualify is a huge achievement.

"You have two Champions League teams in Salzburg and Leipzig, the investment, everything that goes into their organisation which is based to succeed.

"So for us to come out on top against a high-ranking team from one of the top European leagues, Leipzig, is another big step in the progress of our players."

'Still a lot to improve on'

What started out as a disappointing European campaign has blossomed into one of positives for Rodgers.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in his tenure, the Northern Irishman has guided Celtic to two wins over Rosenborg and a victory at home against RB Leipzig during the Europa League group campaign.

However, that effort looked like counting for nothing as Celtic trailed Salzburg with Leipzig clinging to a lead in Germany prior to Tore Reginiussen's late leveller that robbed the Germans of two crucial points.

"It was mixed emotions for me," said Rodgers. "The one thing I looked for tonight was performance. We didn't play well. It's as simple as that. I was very frustrated.

"To come out of it with nine points it shows the achievement over the course of the games. You knew by the end the score had finished 1-1. It's mixed really. There's still lots of areas we can improve on."