Brendan Rodgers: Celtic to review Ryan Christie condition

Takumi Minamino strikes Ryan Christie on the back of the leg

Celtic are to review Ryan Christie's condition after the midfielder was carried off on a stretcher during the club's defeat to Salzburg.

Christie rushed to block a shot from Takumi Minamino in the second half of the Scottish champions' 2-0 Europa League loss only to be kicked in the back his left leg.

"Ryan Christie was on crutches," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It looked a sore one, but I don't know the details. We'll have to review it."

Christie scored the winner for Celtic in this month's Betfred Cup final, and has netted four times in his last five appearances for the club.