Bobby Olejnik: Mansfield Town goalkeeper out for season with knee ligament injury

Goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik joined Mansfield Town after being released by Exeter City in 2017

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

The 32-year-old sustained the knee injury in training on Thursday.

The Austrian has been told by a specialist he can expect to be out for the next 10 to 12 months.

Olejnik has kept nine clean sheets in 21 appearances for the League Two club this season, including a run which has taken them into the play-off places.