Darren Murray: Glentoran sign former Portadown and Warrenpoint striker

Murray had a brief spell with Irish Premiership champions Crusaders earlier this year

Glentoran have announced the signing of Darren Murray on a deal until the end of the season.

The striker has been without a club since being released by Championship side Portadown last month.

"Where the club is right now we badly need a target man who can hold up play and bring others into the game, plus score his share of goals," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall.

"Darren is a good player and a natural scorer who will strengthen us."

Murray has had spells with Cliftonville, Warrenpoint, Crusaders and Portadown since the beginning of 2016.

His most recent stint with Portadown lasted only from May to November, with Ports boss Matthew Tipton saying the striker had been "unable to commit fully to the demands that we ask of all of our players".

Murray scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for Warrenpoint and the Glens will be hopeful that the striker can find his best form in front of goal to help the east Belfast side recapture some of their early season form.

One win in their last 11 league outings has seen Glentoran slide down to seventh in the table.

I've got a very good relationship with him and have always found him easy to work with so I'm confident he's worth giving the opportunity to prove himself," said McFall, who coached Murray during his first spell with Portadown between 2012 and 2016.

"After that it's down to him. It makes sense for us to take advantage of the opportunity to sign a player of this proven ability on an initial short term contract. If it works out then we have a top player on our hands here".