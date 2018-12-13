Friday's back pages

Telegraph
Friday's Telegraph leads on Chelsea's condemnation of anti-semitic chants by fans
Express
The Express also reports Newcastle is close to being sold
Times
The Times features Chelsea's Europa League match where the chanting occurred
Mirror
The Mirror has news of Manchester City's interest in Ben Chilwell
Guardian
The Guardian leads on bullying claims against Aston Villa's Kevin MacDonald
Star
While the Daily Star reports Jose Mourinho fears a lack of transfer activity

