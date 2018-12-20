Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS
Wolves winger Diogo Jota is ruled out because of the hamstring problem that forced him off against Bournemouth.
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no other new injury concerns.
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is again set to miss out with a sprained ankle, but he should return over the festive period.
James Milner, who sat out Sunday's victory versus Manchester United because of a minor muscle problem, is expected to be available.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@SimonBrotherton: Liverpool head to Molineux for the first of two trips in the space of two and a half weeks, knowing a win will leave them in top spot on Christmas Day.
The previous four sides to lead the way on 25 December have gone on to win the title. The last team not to were Liverpool themselves.
With 25 points, Wolves have already matched their tally from the whole of their most recent Premier League campaign in 2011-12.
Their record against the established top six this season has also been excellent. The only defeat in five such games came at home to Tottenham, and they have beaten Chelsea while taking a point off both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on the team's improved form: "It makes you proud that when you have a bad moment and you get out of it, the way we did it, credit to the players - we solved it.
"It doesn't mean it can't happen again, but we are ready.
"They [Liverpool] are top of the league, it says we're going to face one of the best teams in Europe. We look forward to it."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Wolves: "What they did last year in the Championship, I am not sure that happened too often.
"Very often you go up with this kind of old-school British football - it's a tough league and it makes sense to do it - [but] the only two teams [in] the last few years that did it differently were Huddersfield and now Wolves, so that's unbelievable.
"Then they brought in players again and needed a bit of time so that everything fits. Now they are really strong again, they won the last three; we have to go there and be at our best again."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves have beaten Liverpool in two of the last five meetings, with both of those wins coming at Anfield - including in the FA Cup fourth round last year.
- However, their last win against the Reds at Molineux was on 29 August 1981. Liverpool, then reigning European champions, gave debuts to Mark Lawrenson and Bruce Grobbelaar in that game, which they lost 1-0.
- Wolves are winless in four Premier League home meetings, with their only goal a 90th-minute equaliser from Kenny Miller in a 1-1 draw on 21 January 2004.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since a similar sequence from December 1971 to January 1972. That streak ended with a goalless draw against Liverpool at Molineux.
- They have 25 points this season, equal to their total tally in their most recent Premier League campaign in 2011-12.
- Wolves have lost 11 successive top-flight games played on a Friday. Their last win on a Friday came against Sunderland in April 1965.
- None of Wolves' last 20 Premier League goals have been scored by an Englishman, with the most recent netted by Matt Jarvis in 2012.
- The only other club for whom an Englishman has not scored a Premier League goal this season, excluding own goals, is Newcastle; Harrow-born Ciaran Clark has netted for the Magpies but is a Republic of Ireland international.
Liverpool
- Liverpool's haul of 45 points from their opening 17 league games is their best at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
- The Reds have won their last five games in league and cup.
- They have earned seven successive league victories against newly-promoted sides, scoring a total of 23 goals and conceding just twice.
- The team top of the table on Christmas Day has gone on to win the title in 14 of the 26 previous Premier League seasons, and in eight of the last nine campaigns (the exception being Liverpool in 2013-14).
- Wolves will be the 27th different side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced in the Premier League - he has beaten all previous 26 opponents at least once.
- Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 10 goals in eight Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams for the Reds, with five goals and five assists.