PFA sends survey to assess views of members following criticism

Gordon Taylor (left) has been PFA chief executive for 37 years

The Professional Footballers Association has sent a survey to current and former members to find out how it is perceived.

The 20-question survey asked members how they view the PFA and what issues not currently covered needed further attention by the union.

Last month chief executive Gordon Taylor announced a "full and open review" into the organisation.

The survey is unrelated to the review which still needs to be finalised.

The calls for a review by Taylor, who has led the PFA for 37 years, followed heavy criticism of the union, including by chairman Ben Purkiss and also from more than 300 players who reportedly called for Taylor to resign.

Walsall defender Purkiss said the PFA become "obsolete" if it doesn't "evolve" and highlighted mental health and communication with players as two key areas for improvement.

The survey also asked players to rate support received by the PFA and how it could improve.