Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Gerrard, Europa League, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers celebrated Celtic coming back from the dead to reach the Europa League knock-out stages - then admitted he thought it was all over when he saw his own supporters sneaking out. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard vowed to lead Rangers back into Europe as a stronger force next season after their hope of continental football beyond Christmas was ended by defeat in Vienna. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scott McKenna has insisted the only place he is going next month is Dubai - with Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Scott Arfield reckons this is only the beginning of Rangers' journey under Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers hopes his Celtic squad will be even stronger by the time the Europa League knockout matches come round in mid-February. (Herald)

Christophe Berra plays his 200th competitive game for Hearts tonight and the 33-year-old captain wants to finish his career with the Edinburgh club. (Scotsman)

Celtic are facing another Uefa fine after Red Bull Salzburg star Andre Ramalho was struck by a missile as he celebrated his team's opening goal. (Scottish Sun)

Daryl Horgan admits he needs to fine-tune aspects of his game before he is operating at full pelt for Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Shelley Kerr, the Scotland women's coach, has declared herself happy with the stadium, hotel and training facilities in Nice after a flying visit to the French city where her side play England in their opening World Cup match on 9 June. (The Times, print edition)

Former SPL chief Roger Mitchell has been criticised after attacking Celtic star Leigh Griffiths in a series of explosive tweets. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist says Edinburgh are stronger now than when they reached the European Heineken Cup semi-finals in 2012. (Scotsman)