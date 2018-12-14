The Roker End: Sunderland rename Stadium of Light's South Stand

Sunderland played at Roker Park for 99 years before moving to the Stadium of Light in 1997

Sunderland's South Stand at the Stadium of Light will be renamed The Roker End after it received 70% of a vote involving more than 13,000 supporters.

Sunderland's executive director, Charlie Methven, told the club website: "This has been a fantastic exercise.

"It's good that a new generation of fans will now be able to feel that direct link with that famous past."

A ceremony to confirm the name change will be held before kick-off at Boxing Day's match at home to Bradford City.

"The Roker Roar is synonymous throughout football for being loud and representative of our city," said Andrew Hird, chairman of the Red and White Army supporters club.