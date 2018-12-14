Jake Livermore: England midfielder extends West Bromwich Albion deal

Jake Livermore was on standby for England's World Cup squad in the summer

Midfielder Jake Livermore has signed a contract extension with West Bromwich Albion, keeping him at the Championship club until 2022.

The 29-year-old England international, who has been capped seven times, joined the Baggies from Hull in January 2017 and has scored twice in 73 appearances.

He has missed just one league game this season after being sent off during West Brom's defeat at Wigan in October.

"Jake adds a wealth of experience to our midfield," said boss Darren Moore.

"I still believe his best football is in front of him and he continues to add attributes to his game.

"He's somebody that I see playing an integral part in taking this club to where we want it to be."