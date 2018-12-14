Fran Alonso: Ex-Everton and Southampton coach named new Lewes Women manager

Fran Alonso's first match in charge of Lewes will be away to Leicester City on 6 January

Ronald Koeman's former assistant coach at Everton and Southampton, Fran Alonso, has been named as the new boss of Women's Championship side Lewes FC.

Alonso, 42, spent four years at the Premier League Saints, initially under Mauricio Pochettino, before moving with Dutchman Koeman to Everton in 2016.

The Spaniard has also worked as Liverpool Feds Ladies' manager and Southampton Women's technical director.

Lewes are thought to be the first club to pay male and female teams equally.

The newly-promoted Sussex club are ninth in English women's football's second tier - 15 points behind leaders Manchester United after 11 league games this term.

"For me, there are no limits for this club," Alonso told Lewes' website. "I want my players to reach their own full potential."

Head of football Stuart Fuller added: "We were fortunate to interview some of the best male and female coaches around.

"But when we met Fran, we knew this was someone who had all the attributes and passion we'll need to take this team to the top of the game."