Coventry City: Jodi Jones ruled out for another year with a second ACL knee injury

Coventry City winger Jody Jones missed the rest of the season after suffering the same injury in November 2017

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones has been ruled out for up to a year with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

Jones twisted his left knee and fell awkwardly just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 home draw with Peterborough United.

The incident happened almost a year to the day since the 21-year-old suffered a similar injury.

"It's a devastating blow for everybody, Jodi in particular. He'll be out for 9 to 12 months," said boss Mark Robins.

"He's had an operation and it's the worst news. It's a regraft.

"It was an unbelievable accident. Really bad luck. There was nobody near him. It was just the pace he was going at when he twisted and turned."

Jones made 10 appearances this season, scoring once.

Coventry, who have dropped to 11th in League One after a winless seven-game run, also have defender Max Biamou out for the season after suffering a similar injury in August.

"Unfortunately, it's something that's become more prevalent in the game," Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

"You see people up and down the country doing their cruciates. It's the speed the game is played at nowadays and the demands that are placed on players."