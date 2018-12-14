Jake Cooper: Millwall defender signs new contract with Championship club

Jake Cooper has scored three goals this season

Defender Jake Cooper has signed a new "long-term" contract with Championship side Millwall.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Reading on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2017, has been ever-present in the league this season.

He played 38 Championship games last term, helping Millwall finish in eighth place, and won the club's young player of the season award.

The length of Cooper's new contract has not been revealed.