Jake Kean: Mansfield Town sign goalkeeper following Bobby Olejnik injury

Jake Kean started his career at Derby before spending six seasons with Blackburn Rovers

Mansfield Town have signed ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jake Kean on a month-long deal following a season-ending injury to first-choice Bobby Olejnik.

The 27-year-old, who was a free agent after being released by the Owls at the end of last season, said he has kept fit and is "raring to go".

Kean had a loan spell with the Stags from January 2017, playing 21 games.

"I really enjoyed my time here a couple of season ago," he said.

"The fire to play has been reignited and it's down to me to impress the gaffer and kick on. I'll be taking this opportunity with both hands."